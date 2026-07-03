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Russia-Ukraine war: 27 killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
Kyiv was hit by drones and missiles

Russia-Ukraine war: 27 killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

By Snehil Singh
Jul 03, 2026
10:05 am
What's the story

A major drone and missile attack by Russian forces has rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, killing at least 27 people. The attack comes hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a "massive" assault by Russia. Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, confirmed that children were among the casualties in this "significant number" of casualties.

Aftermath

Rescue operations underway at multiple sites

According to Tkachenko, 91 people were injured. The attack has left multiple neighborhoods devastated, with smoldering cars and bombed-out debris visible across the city. Fires broke out at various locations, including an ambulance station, which critically injured at least one person. Rescue operations are still underway at several sites, including a high-rise apartment building and homes in southeastern Kyiv.

Russian response

Russia claims to have hit Ukraine's energy facilities

Russia's Ministry of Defense has claimed that its forces targeted energy facilities in Ukraine in response to recent Ukrainian strikes. The attack on Kyiv is the first large-scale missile and drone strike by Russia in over two weeks. Metro authorities in the city said 52,500 people, including 4,500 children, sheltered in underground stations overnight, which they said was the highest number in "recent years". In addition to Kyiv, military bases in central and eastern Ukraine were also hit.

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Retaliation and sanctions

Zelenskyy vows retaliation; EU proposes sanctions on Moscow

Zelenskyy has vowed that Ukrainian forces will "definitely" retaliate for the overnight attack as he inspected an apartment block that was partially destroyed. The European Union's top diplomat has also proposed new sanctions on Moscow in light of these events. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged fuel shortages in his country as a result of ongoing conflicts.

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Ongoing conflict

Ukraine has intensified drone strikes inside Russia

In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone operations inside Russian territory. Russian authorities have reported frequent Ukrainian drone incursions in border regions and claimed to have destroyed hundreds of incoming drones. The ground war has otherwise stalled for months with each side's troops largely entrenched in their positions, the BBC reported.

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