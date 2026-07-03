Russia-Ukraine war: 27 killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Russian response

Russia claims to have hit Ukraine's energy facilities

Russia's Ministry of Defense has claimed that its forces targeted energy facilities in Ukraine in response to recent Ukrainian strikes. The attack on Kyiv is the first large-scale missile and drone strike by Russia in over two weeks. Metro authorities in the city said 52,500 people, including 4,500 children, sheltered in underground stations overnight, which they said was the highest number in "recent years". In addition to Kyiv, military bases in central and eastern Ukraine were also hit.