Nepal floods: Death toll crosses 550, over 1,500 missing
What's the story
The devastating floods in Nepal have left at least 547 people dead and over 977 missing, according to the country's disaster authority. The death toll could rise as rescue operations continue for a third day. The Chinese state media reported five more deaths, bringing the total casualties to 552. Together, both nations have reported over 1,500 people missing due to this natural disaster.
Ongoing efforts
Over 14,000 security personnel deployed for rescue operations
Over 14,000 security personnel have been deployed for search and rescue operations across the affected areas. So far, around 3,742 people have been rescued from various locations.
The floods have caused widespread destruction in settlements and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and hydropower projects.
Helicopters are being used to reach remote areas for evacuation while ground teams search riverbanks downstream of the affected regions.
New risk
Barrier lake poses new threat to authorities
Authorities are now facing a new challenge with the formation of a barrier lake near the Nepal-Tibet border.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has warned that rising water levels at the original site of the flash flood could trigger more flooding.
This warning comes after reports of a dam on the Tibetan side bursting again, which raised concerns about further disasters in downstream areas.
Tourist rescue
Indians among tourists rescued so far
The Nepal Tourism Board has confirmed that 117 tourists have been rescued from flood-hit areas. Among them are 85 Indians and other nationals from China, South Korea, the United States and Italy.
However, around 320 Indians and 100 Indian-origin people remain uncontacted amid the chaos.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 96 Indians stranded on the Chinese side of the border have crossed into Nepal safely.
Government response
Nepal suspends all examinations; China issues emergency alert
In light of the natural disaster, the Nepal government has decided to suspend all examinations from August 29.
Meanwhile, China has issued a Level-IV emergency alert after a large barrier lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers near the Nepal-Tibet border, rivers originating in Tibet that flow into Nepal as part of the Bhotekoshi river system.