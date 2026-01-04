Bangladesh: 3 arrested over murder of Hindu businessman Khokon Das
What's the story
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Bangladesh has arrested three people in connection with the brutal murder of Hindu businessman Khokon Das. The arrests were made during an overnight operation in Kishoreganj, about 100km northeast of Dhaka. The accused have been identified as Sohag Khan (27), Rabbi Molya (21), and Palash Sardar (25).
Crime details
Khokon Das's brutal murder and its aftermath
Khokon Das, a 50-year-old pharmacy owner and bKash mobile banking agent, was attacked on December 31 near his home in Shariatpur. The assailants were armed with sharp weapons and robbed him of cash before setting him on fire. Despite being rescued by locals and rushed to hospitals, Das succumbed to his injuries at the National Burn Institute.
Public response
Community outrage and demands for justice
The murder has raised alarm over recent violent incidents against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Kajol Debnath, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, said Das's death was "the fifth death of a person from Hindu community since December." Rights groups have demanded action against those responsible and measures to protect minorities.
Family's plea
Family seeks thorough investigation, justice for Das
Pranto Das, Khokon Das's nephew-in-law, has called for a detailed probe and justice. He said those involved in the killing should not be spared, and all responsible must be held accountable. The arrested men are known in the area for criminal activities and alleged drug abuse. Further investigation is underway by law enforcement agencies to bring all culprits to justice.