Bangladesh: 3 arrested over murder of Hindu businessman Khokon Das

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Bangladesh has arrested three people in connection with the brutal murder of Hindu businessman Khokon Das. The arrests were made during an overnight operation in Kishoreganj, about 100km northeast of Dhaka . The accused have been identified as Sohag Khan (27), Rabbi Molya (21), and Palash Sardar (25).

Crime details Khokon Das's brutal murder and its aftermath Khokon Das, a 50-year-old pharmacy owner and bKash mobile banking agent, was attacked on December 31 near his home in Shariatpur. The assailants were armed with sharp weapons and robbed him of cash before setting him on fire. Despite being rescued by locals and rushed to hospitals, Das succumbed to his injuries at the National Burn Institute.

Public response Community outrage and demands for justice The murder has raised alarm over recent violent incidents against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Kajol Debnath, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, said Das's death was "the fifth death of a person from Hindu community since December." Rights groups have demanded action against those responsible and measures to protect minorities.