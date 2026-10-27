'Maxxing' chosen as Dictionary.com's word of the year

Steve Johnson, the director of lexicography for Dictionary Media Group, said "maxxing" is the linguistic manifestation of a culture increasingly preoccupied with getting the most out of everything.

The term's usage in digital media spiked nearly 19 times in August 2026 compared to its monthly average in 2025.

Other potential words considered for this year's selection included affordability, data center, odyssey and "unc," short for uncle.