'Doesn't impact me': Trump ignored memo flagging NVIDIA CEO's affair
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has admitted he didn't read a memo by Secretary of State Marco Rubio last spring, where he flagged NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy. "I would certainly check with the intelligence people. It could have been mentioned. Certainly, it didn't make much of an impact on me," Trump said when asked about the memo during a press briefing at the White House.
Question
'He had no idea that she was a spy'
The 80-year-old Republican also said that he had personally questioned the tech tycoon about the situation, specifically asking whether he was suspicious of her true identity.
"I asked him that question: 'Did you have any idea that she was a spy?'" Trump said.
"He said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy,' and I really believe him," Trump told reporters.
Investigation details
Trump defends Huang amid investigation
The NVIDIA CEO is now under investigation by both his company, which has commissioned an independent investigation into the affair involving Alice Huang, alleged to be a Chinese spy, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Huang has said he will fully cooperate with this probe.
"I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he'll be in good shape," Trump said during the briefing.
Past briefing
Trump knew of spy allegations last year
The New York Times reported that Trump was briefed nearly a year ago about US intelligence monitoring Alice Huang, suspecting her as a Chinese spy.
At the time, it was revealed she had a relationship with a US citizen, later identified as NVIDIA CEO Huang.
The report said Trump chose not to act then, seeing NVIDIA's chips as vital in the AI race with China.
Company probe
China's response on spy charges
Meanwhile, China has rejected claims that Huang was targeted, with its foreign ministry saying the allegations were "entirely groundless, speculative and intended to smear and malign China."
Huang earlier admitted that he was "unfaithful" to his wife and apologized for hurting her and their children.
He said he was "committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America's national security" and would cooperate with the investigation against him.