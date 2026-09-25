Donald Trump: CNN, MSNBC ignored Xi Jinping White House visit

Donald Trump is upset with CNN and MSNBC, saying they refused to cover Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent White House trip.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump called the meeting one of the Biggest and Most Beautiful Events to take place in many years and claimed the networks skipped it just to avoid giving him credit.

He said, "CNN and MSDNC, to show you how fake they are, today refused to cover one of the Biggest and Most Beautiful Events to take place in many years, the arrival at the White House of the Highly Respected President of China, Xi Jinping, and his beautiful wife, Madam Peng. The event was magnificent, Actually made for Television but, because they're Fake News, and because they knew how good it would be, they didn't want credit to be given to "TRUMP," they refused to be there."