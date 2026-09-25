Donald Trump hosts Xi Jinping at White House state dinner
World
US President Donald Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for a high-profile state dinner at the White House, bringing together more than 130 guests.
The night wasn't just about fancy food: it was a chance for both countries to talk trade, tariffs, and artificial intelligence while tensions simmered in the background.
Big Tech and finance CEOs invited
Big names like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg were invited: together, their net worth topped about $1.56 trillion (yep, that's trillion with a "T").
With CEOs from NVIDIA, Microsoft, OpenAI, JPMorgan Chase, and Boeing also on the guest list, the event spotlighted how much tech innovation (and money) is shaping U.S.-China relations right now.