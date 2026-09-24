Donald Trump meets Xi Jinping at the White House
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping are meeting at the White House on September 24, 2026.
Their chat is set to cover some pretty major topics: think trade disputes, the race for AI dominance, tensions over Taiwan, and even the wars in Iran and Ukraine.
This meeting comes right after both countries agreed to keep their trade truce going a bit longer while they try to sort out tech disagreements.
AI, trade, Taiwan, Iran, Ukraine
AI is front and center, with Trump keen on keeping the US ahead as China ramps up its own game.
Trade is also a big deal: they're hoping to finally settle some stubborn issues during this truce extension.
Plus, expect tough conversations about US arms sales to Taiwan (which China isn't happy about), along with how both countries might help calm things down in Iran and Ukraine.
However it goes, what's decided here could shape how these two superpowers work together, or clash, in the near future.