Donald Trump shares AI image of himself with Xi Jinping

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Trump's left hand is missing a glove, Monica Crowley's shoes have a horizontal strap going over the top and also seem to have been changed to nude-colored pumps, and Melania Trump is nowhere to be seen.

An AI expert even said it's "highly likely" the image was digitally altered.

The White House has not commented yet, but this moment is another reminder to double-check what we see online, especially when AI is involved.