Donald Trump shares AI image of himself with Xi Jinping
World
Donald Trump just shared an AI-tweaked image on Truth Social, showing himself saluting next to China's leader, Xi Jinping, after Xi arrived in the US for a three-day state visit.
The post quickly caught attention, not for the salute, but for some obvious digital oddities that had people talking.
Expert says Trump image likely altered
Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Trump's left hand is missing a glove, Monica Crowley's shoes have a horizontal strap going over the top and also seem to have been changed to nude-colored pumps, and Melania Trump is nowhere to be seen.
An AI expert even said it's "highly likely" the image was digitally altered.
The White House has not commented yet, but this moment is another reminder to double-check what we see online, especially when AI is involved.