Donald Trump visits China November 2026 to meet Xi Jinping
World
US President Donald Trump is set to visit China in November 2026 for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, following their recent three-day summit in Washington that wrapped up on September 25.
While the leaders didn't seal any big economic deals this time, both sides made it clear they're focused on keeping the diplomatic conversation going.
Trump's 2nd China trip planned
This will be Trump's second trip to China as president, seen as a positive move for U.S.-China ties.
Another follow-up is already lined up at the G-20 summit in Miami this December.
Even though some economic issues are still hanging, both leaders praised each other's efforts and stressed their commitment to working together.