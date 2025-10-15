Dozens killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes; Islamabad dials Qatar, Saudi 

Fresh clashes between Pakistani forces and Taliban fighters along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have left dozens dead. The violence has intensified after a brief lull, with both sides blaming each other and accusing the other of triggering the deadly violence on Tuesday night that spanned southeastern Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district and Pakistan's Chaman district. The ongoing conflict is the worst since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Retaliation claimed Taliban claims to have killed 'large number' of Pakistani soldiers In a post on X, Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistani soldiers of starting the border conflict by firing "light and heavy weapons" at Afghanistan, killing 12 people and wounding over 100. Mujahid said that Afghani forces returned fire, killing "a large number" of Pakistani soldiers, seizing weapons and tanks, and destroying Pakistani military infrastructure. A viral video shows Taliban fighters riding on a seized Pakistani T-55 tank, procured by Islamabad from Serbia.

Accusations exchanged Pakistan claims to have killed 20 Taliban fighters The Pakistani military, on the other hand, blamed the Afghan Taliban for first firing on a Pakistani military post and other places along the border, prompting the confrontations that also wounded four of its own citizens. In a statement, Pakistan's army said its personnel had "effectively repulsed" an attack by Afghanistan's Taliban, killing 15 to 20 fighters. "The insinuations that the attack was initiated by Pakistan, are outrageous...just like the claims of capturing Pakistani posts or equipment," it said.

Diplomatic intervention Pakistan seeks mediation from Qatar, Saudi Arabia As violence escalates, Pakistan has sought mediation from Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Pakistani officials have appealed to these countries to intervene and stop the fighting. "For God's Sake, stop Afghans from fighting," Pakistani officials reportedly told the countries. This comes after a recent agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, where both nations agreed to consider any attack on one as an attack on both.