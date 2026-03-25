Drone attack sets Kuwait airport fuel tank on fire
What's the story
Kuwait International Airport was hit by a drone attack on Wednesday, which caused a fire in one of its fuel tanks. Following the attack, the relevant authorities immediately activated approved emergency procedures. Firefighters were quickly deployed to bring the blaze under control. Abdullah Al-Rajhi, an official spokesperson of Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority, confirmed that preliminary assessments showed only "limited" property damage and no casualties.
History of incidents
Kuwait International Airport previously targeted by drones
This is not the first time Kuwait International Airport has been targeted. On March 14, an attack with "several drones" targeted the airport's radar system, causing no casualties. Earlier on March 8, drones had hit fuel tanks at the airport. An earlier attack on a passenger terminal had left several people mildly wounded and caused some damage.
Public statement
Kuwaiti army addresses public concerns
In the wake of the recent drone attack, the Kuwaiti Army addressed public concerns. They said, "The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks." The General Staff of the Army clarified that any explosion sounds heard were from air defense systems intercepting these hostile attacks. They urged everyone to follow security and safety instructions issued by competent authorities.