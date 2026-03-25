Drone attack sets Kuwait airport fuel tank on fire

This is not the first time Kuwait International Airport has been targeted. On March 14, an attack with "several drones" targeted the airport's radar system, causing no casualties. Earlier on March 8, drones had hit fuel tanks at the airport. An earlier attack on a passenger terminal had left several people mildly wounded and caused some damage.

Public statement

Kuwaiti army addresses public concerns

In the wake of the recent drone attack, the Kuwaiti Army addressed public concerns. They said, "The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks." The General Staff of the Army clarified that any explosion sounds heard were from air defense systems intercepting these hostile attacks. They urged everyone to follow security and safety instructions issued by competent authorities.