'Dubai, Abu Dhabi could be blown up': Economist warns UAE

Economic critique

Sachs calls Abraham Accords disastrous

Sachs also slammed the UAE's alliance with the US and Israel as an "absurd mess" and advised them to reconsider their decisions for their own safety, calling the Abraham Accords an "invitation for disaster," as it made them more reliant on American protection. He quoted former Henry Kissinger, saying that being a friend of the United States is fatal. Sachs advised against "doubling down on a losing proposition," urging the UAE to prioritize its security over foreign alliances.