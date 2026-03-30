'Dubai, Abu Dhabi could be blown up': Economist warns UAE
What's the story
Renowned United States economist Jeffrey Sachs has warned the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against joining the ongoing conflict, citing a direct threat to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Speaking to ANI, Sachs said that these cities are tourist hotspots, not fortified missile defense areas. He added, "Basically, Dubai and Abu Dhabi could be blown up if the UAE gets into the war."
Economic critique
Sachs calls Abraham Accords disastrous
Sachs also slammed the UAE's alliance with the US and Israel as an "absurd mess" and advised them to reconsider their decisions for their own safety, calling the Abraham Accords an "invitation for disaster," as it made them more reliant on American protection. He quoted former Henry Kissinger, saying that being a friend of the United States is fatal. Sachs advised against "doubling down on a losing proposition," urging the UAE to prioritize its security over foreign alliances.
Regional tensions
Iran urges stopping US base use
This warning comes amid rising tensions with Iran, which on March 20 urged West Asian countries to stop the US from using their military bases against Tehran. The Iranian government warned that allowing such actions would be seen as complicity in aggression. Gulf states have condemned Iran's attacks on their energy infrastructure, showing stronger support for the US in the ongoing conflict.