6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast in US
What's the story
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Oregon, United States, early Thursday morning. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the quake struck at a depth of 10km. The epicenter was located around 295km west of Bandon at about 3:25 UTC. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Tsunami update
Tsunami warning not issued for Oregon coast earthquake
The National Tsunami Warning Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has not issued any tsunami warnings following the earthquake. The offshore area near the Oregon-California border is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate interactions. Most earthquakes in this region occur offshore and are usually not felt on land. However, larger events can be widely felt along the Pacific Northwest coast.