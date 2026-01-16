6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast in US

Tsunami update

Tsunami warning not issued for Oregon coast earthquake

The National Tsunami Warning Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has not issued any tsunami warnings following the earthquake. The offshore area near the Oregon-California border is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate interactions. Most earthquakes in this region occur offshore and are usually not felt on land. However, larger events can be widely felt along the Pacific Northwest coast.