East Sussex resident Pramod Poudel loses family in Nepal floods
World
Pramod Poudel, who lives in East Sussex, lost his wife, mother, brother, and uncle after massive floods hit Nepal on August 26.
The disaster left nearly 1,400 people dead and more than 6,000 missing.
Pramod has been unable to reach his loved ones since the tragedy and says he is heartbroken.
Pramod Poudel returns to aid recovery
Despite his loss, Pramod has traveled back to Nepal to support recovery efforts.
He shared that reconnecting with his roots and helping my school are now more important than ever.
The floods have shown just how much rebuilding the region needs right now.