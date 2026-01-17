'Ended 8 wars': Trump justifies accepting Machado's Nobel Peace Prize
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has accepted the Nobel Peace Prize medal from Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The acceptance was based on Machado's offer, which Trump described as a "wonderful gesture of mutual respect," according to AP. He justified his decision by saying, "She said...you have ended eight wars, and nobody deserves this prize more than—in history—than you do."
Medal presentation
Machado's recognition of Trump's commitment to Venezuela
Machado had a private meeting with Trump at the White House, where they reportedly discussed Venezuelan leadership. After the meeting, she publicly acknowledged her gesture as "a recognition for his unique commitment with our (Venezuela) freedom." The Nobel Peace Prize cannot be shared or revoked, according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. It clarified that while laureates can do anything with their medal and diploma, it doesn't change who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize.
Committee response
Nobel Committee's stance on medal presentation
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has refused to comment on the ongoing events surrounding Machado's gesture. It reiterated that there are no restrictions on what a laureate may do with their medal, diploma, or prize money. This means they can keep, give away, sell, or donate these items without any limitations from the committee.
Meeting
Machado's visit to Washington and meeting with senators
Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump at the White House on Thursday. It was her first public appearance in Washington after she left Venezuela due to safety concerns. She has been a prominent figure in opposing Nicolas Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). On Friday, Al Jazeera quoted her as saying that Venezuela's future was closely aligned with US interests. "As Venezuelans, we are absolutely grateful to President Trump," she was quoted as saying.