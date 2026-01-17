'Ended 8 wars': Trump justifies accepting Machado's Nobel Peace Prize

United States President Donald Trump has accepted the Nobel Peace Prize medal from Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The acceptance was based on Machado's offer, which Trump described as a "wonderful gesture of mutual respect," according to AP. He justified his decision by saying, "She said...you have ended eight wars, and nobody deserves this prize more than—in history—than you do."

Medal presentation Machado's recognition of Trump's commitment to Venezuela Machado had a private meeting with Trump at the White House, where they reportedly discussed Venezuelan leadership. After the meeting, she publicly acknowledged her gesture as "a recognition for his unique commitment with our (Venezuela) freedom." The Nobel Peace Prize cannot be shared or revoked, according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. It clarified that while laureates can do anything with their medal and diploma, it doesn't change who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize.

Committee response Nobel Committee's stance on medal presentation The Norwegian Nobel Committee has refused to comment on the ongoing events surrounding Machado's gesture. It reiterated that there are no restrictions on what a laureate may do with their medal, diploma, or prize money. This means they can keep, give away, sell, or donate these items without any limitations from the committee.

