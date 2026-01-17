LOADING...
Home / News / World News / 'Ended 8 wars': Trump justifies accepting Machado's Nobel Peace Prize
'Ended 8 wars': Trump justifies accepting Machado's Nobel Peace Prize
Machado presented her medal to Trump on Thursday

'Ended 8 wars': Trump justifies accepting Machado's Nobel Peace Prize

By Snehil Singh
Jan 17, 2026
09:34 am
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has accepted the Nobel Peace Prize medal from Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The acceptance was based on Machado's offer, which Trump described as a "wonderful gesture of mutual respect," according to AP. He justified his decision by saying, "She said...you have ended eight wars, and nobody deserves this prize more than—in history—than you do."

Medal presentation

Machado's recognition of Trump's commitment to Venezuela

Machado had a private meeting with Trump at the White House, where they reportedly discussed Venezuelan leadership. After the meeting, she publicly acknowledged her gesture as "a recognition for his unique commitment with our (Venezuela) freedom." The Nobel Peace Prize cannot be shared or revoked, according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. It clarified that while laureates can do anything with their medal and diploma, it doesn't change who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize.

Committee response

Nobel Committee's stance on medal presentation

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has refused to comment on the ongoing events surrounding Machado's gesture. It reiterated that there are no restrictions on what a laureate may do with their medal, diploma, or prize money. This means they can keep, give away, sell, or donate these items without any limitations from the committee.

Advertisement

Meeting

Machado's visit to Washington and meeting with senators

Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump at the White House on Thursday. It was her first public appearance in Washington after she left Venezuela due to safety concerns. She has been a prominent figure in opposing Nicolas Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). On Friday, Al Jazeera quoted her as saying that Venezuela's future was closely aligned with US interests. "As Venezuelans, we are absolutely grateful to President Trump," she was quoted as saying.

Advertisement