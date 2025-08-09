Tuvaluans to migrate to Australia as climate change submerges islands

Tuvalu, a Pacific island nation, is set to become the world's first country to undergo a planned migration due to rising sea levels. The move comes as rising sea levels threaten the country's existence. Reports suggest that much of Tuvalu could be submerged within 25 years due to climate change . The nation comprises nine coral islands and atolls, home to over 11,000 people.

Vulnerability Tuvalu's vulnerability to climate change Tuvalu's average height is only two meters above sea level, making it extremely vulnerable to flooding and storm surges. Scientists predict that the island may be uninhabitable within 80 years. NASA's Sea Level Change Team recorded a 15cm rise in sea levels in Tuvalu in 2023 compared to the last three decades. At this pace, most of Tuvalu could be underwater by 2050.

Migration agreement Treaty signed for climate migration To address this crisis, Tuvalu and Australia signed the Falepili Union Treaty in 2023. The treaty establishes a climate migration program that allows 280 Tuvaluans each year to settle permanently in Australia. They will have access to healthcare, education, housing, and employment opportunities. The first application phase was from June 16 to July 18 with an overwhelming response of 8,750 registrations for the first batch of migrants.