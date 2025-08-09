New US visa rule announced: How it affects you?
What's the story
The US Embassy in New Delhi has announced a major change in its passport collection process. Starting this month, all visa applicants will have to collect their passports and related documents in person. The move is aimed at improving the safety and security of applicants' passports and documents by ending third-party or representative passport collection.
Minor requirements
What about applicants under 18?
For applicants under 18, a parent or legal guardian must collect the passport. They will have to present an original consent letter signed by both parents. The embassy has made it clear that scanned or emailed copies of this consent letter will not be accepted under any circumstances. Birth certificates or school ID cards can also be used as supporting documents for minors.
Delivery option
Home delivery option available for ₹1,200
To make the process more convenient, the embassy is also offering a paid home/office delivery service for a nominal fee of ₹1,200 per applicant. Applicants can choose this delivery option by updating their document delivery preferences online. To do so, they need to log in to their profile on the official website and select "Document Delivery Information" on the Visa Application Home page.
Document checklist
Adult applicants must carry these documents
Adult applicants must carry an original valid Indian government-issued photo ID with address, a photocopy of the same ID, and a copy of the appointment letter, which is preferred for faster processing. The accepted IDs include passport biographic information page, voter ID, driving license, or Aadhaar card. However, employment ID cards issued for Indian government jobs, senior citizen cards, and PAN cards are not accepted.
Update procedure
Follow these instructions in case of technical issues
In case of any technical issues while updating the delivery option, applicants are advised to use the "Feedback/Requests" option in their profile, and attach a screenshot of the error along with their preferred delivery location. The embassy has also advised applicants not to contact the call center for these updates. Instead, they can refer to the official website or check the "Messages" section on their Visa Application Home page for additional information.