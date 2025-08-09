New US visa rule announced: How it affects you?

The US Embassy in New Delhi has announced a major change in its passport collection process. Starting this month, all visa applicants will have to collect their passports and related documents in person. The move is aimed at improving the safety and security of applicants' passports and documents by ending third-party or representative passport collection.

Minor requirements What about applicants under 18? For applicants under 18, a parent or legal guardian must collect the passport. They will have to present an original consent letter signed by both parents. The embassy has made it clear that scanned or emailed copies of this consent letter will not be accepted under any circumstances. Birth certificates or school ID cards can also be used as supporting documents for minors.

Delivery option Home delivery option available for ₹1,200 To make the process more convenient, the embassy is also offering a paid home/office delivery service for a nominal fee of ₹1,200 per applicant. Applicants can choose this delivery option by updating their document delivery preferences online. To do so, they need to log in to their profile on the official website and select "Document Delivery Information" on the Visa Application Home page.

Document checklist Adult applicants must carry these documents Adult applicants must carry an original valid Indian government-issued photo ID with address, a photocopy of the same ID, and a copy of the appointment letter, which is preferred for faster processing. The accepted IDs include passport biographic information page, voter ID, driving license, or Aadhaar card. However, employment ID cards issued for Indian government jobs, senior citizen cards, and PAN cards are not accepted.