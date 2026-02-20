LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Epstein estate to make $35M settlement in class action lawsuit
Epstein estate to make $35M settlement in class action lawsuit
The settlement was announced in a court filing

Epstein estate to make $35M settlement in class action lawsuit

By Snehil Singh
Feb 20, 2026
12:29 pm
What's the story

The estate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to pay up to $35 million to settle a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit accused two of Epstein's former advisers, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, of aiding his sex trafficking activities. The settlement was announced by the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner in a court filing in federal court in Manhattan, New York City, United States of America, on Thursday.

Legal resolution

Indyke, Kahn didn't admit any misconduct

The settlement, pending judicial approval, will end a 2024 lawsuit against Indyke and Kahn. The two are co-executors of Epstein's estate. Their lawyer, Daniel H Weiner, said neither Indyke nor Kahn "made any admission or concession of misconduct" as part of the settlement. He added that they were ready to fight the claims but chose to settle for finality on potential claims against Epstein's estate.

Victim compensation

Settlement will provide financial relief to victims

The settlement is intended to provide "a confidential avenue for financial relief" to Epstein victims who haven't settled claims against the estate. Epstein's estate had earlier established a restitution fund, which paid out $121 million to victims and an additional $49 million in settlements. The Boies law firm had also secured $365 million in settlements with JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank over their handling of Epstein's accounts.

Advertisement