Russia, Ukraine trade strikes ahead of first trilateral peace talks
What's the story
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has continued unabated, with both sides launching strikes on vessels and infrastructure. The Russian defense ministry reported targeting a cargo ship and a tanker in the Black Sea, along with another cargo vessel east of the Ukrainian port of Odesa. On the other hand, Ukraine's drone attack has reportedly disrupted power supplies in Luhansk and other parts of the eastern region controlled by Russia.
Peace negotiations
Escalations ahead of 1st peace talks in Abu Dhabi
These escalations come just ahead of the first trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi.
The talks are aimed at ending the conflict that began after Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
US officials have noted some flexibility from both sides on postwar territorial arrangements, although major disagreements remain.
Territorial disputes
Sticking points in negotiations
One of the key sticking points in the negotiations is over Ukraine's eastern territories, especially Donetsk.
Russia wants Ukraine to cede parts of Donetsk under its control, while Ukraine insists on freezing current borders for security reasons.
Jared Kushner, a member of the US delegation, emphasized that "an important part of this process is encouraging all parties to begin thinking seriously about what comes after the war."