Eurostar halts all trains amid peak season; London-Paris disrupted

Eurostar has suspended all train services between London and major European cities, including Paris , Brussels, and Amsterdam, a report by AFP stated. The disruption comes during the busy Christmas to New Year travel season. The suspension was caused by a power supply issue in the Channel Tunnel, which also involved a failed Le Shuttle train.

Service disruption Eurostar services suspended due to power supply issue The suspension of Eurostar services has left many passengers stranded at major train stations such as London's St Pancras and Paris's Gare du Nord. Despite earlier advisories from Eurostar advising passengers to postpone their journeys due to "major disruption," the power supply issue in the Channel Tunnel and a failed Le Shuttle train were the causes of the disruption.

Travel advisory Eurostar advises passengers to reschedule journeys Eurostar has advised affected passengers to reschedule their journeys for another day or cancel their bookings for a full refund or e-voucher. The company apologized for the disruption and promised to keep customers updated with the latest information. Meanwhile, Eurotunnel's Le Shuttle service is also suspended between Folkestone and Calais due to an overnight "power supply issue."

Apology issued Eurotunnel apologizes for disruption, thanks customers for patience Eurotunnel confirmed that the faulty Le Shuttle train has been removed from the Channel Tunnel and services are expected to resume around 15:00 CET (14:00 GMT). The company apologized for the disruption and thanked customers for their cooperation and patience. Passengers departing from Folkestone in the UK are facing delays of around three-and-a-half hours beyond their scheduled departure times.