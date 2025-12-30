Eurostar halts all trains amid peak season; London-Paris disrupted
What's the story
Eurostar has suspended all train services between London and major European cities, including Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, a report by AFP stated. The disruption comes during the busy Christmas to New Year travel season. The suspension was caused by a power supply issue in the Channel Tunnel, which also involved a failed Le Shuttle train.
Service disruption
The suspension of Eurostar services has left many passengers stranded at major train stations such as London's St Pancras and Paris's Gare du Nord. Despite earlier advisories from Eurostar advising passengers to postpone their journeys due to "major disruption," the power supply issue in the Channel Tunnel and a failed Le Shuttle train were the causes of the disruption.
Travel advisory
Eurostar has advised affected passengers to reschedule their journeys for another day or cancel their bookings for a full refund or e-voucher. The company apologized for the disruption and promised to keep customers updated with the latest information. Meanwhile, Eurotunnel's Le Shuttle service is also suspended between Folkestone and Calais due to an overnight "power supply issue."
Apology issued
Eurotunnel confirmed that the faulty Le Shuttle train has been removed from the Channel Tunnel and services are expected to resume around 15:00 CET (14:00 GMT). The company apologized for the disruption and thanked customers for their cooperation and patience. Passengers departing from Folkestone in the UK are facing delays of around three-and-a-half hours beyond their scheduled departure times.
Record year
Eurostar, which has a monopoly on passenger services through the Channel Tunnel between Britain and France, carried a record 19.5 million passengers last year, the report said. The disruption comes as one of Europe's busiest international rail routes is hit during the New Year travel rush. Eurostar operates services from London to Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Disneyland Paris, as well as seasonal routes to the Alps for ski travelers.