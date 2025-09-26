Ex-FBI director James Comey indicted as Trump targets critics 

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey has been indicted on two charges by a federal grand jury in Virginia. The indictment, which comes after Donald Trump called for more aggressive investigations into his political adversaries, accuses Comey of lying to Congress during his September 2020 testimony. The charges are related to whether he authorized the leak of classified information to the media.

Legal proceedings Comey faces 2 charges in federal grand jury indictment The indictment makes Comey the first former senior government official to face prosecution over one of Trump's chief grievances—the investigation into Russian intervention in the 2016 election. The charges include one count of making false statements and another for obstruction of justice. The first charge stems from his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he denied authorizing "someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports" regarding his conversations with Trump over the FBI investigation.

Charges 'We can't delay prosecution any longer' The second charge accuses him of corruptly endeavoring to influence, obstruct, and impede the Senate Judiciary Committee investigation by making false statements. Trump recently expressed his frustration with the slow pace of prosecutions of his prominent detractors, including Comey, Senator Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James. "We can't delay any longer, it's killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!" Trump said last week.

Indictment details Comey's arraignment set for October 9 The Justice Department had asked the grand jury to consider three charges against Comey, but only two were deemed sufficient for trial. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison. Comey's arraignment is scheduled for October 9 in Alexandria, Virginia. Reacting to the indictment, Trump called Comey "one of the worst human beings this country has ever been exposed to."

Defense response Comey's lawyer says they look forward to vindicating him Comey has vehemently denied the charges and expressed confidence in the judicial system. His lawyer, Patrick Fitzgerald, said they look forward to vindicating him in court. The case was recently assigned to new prosecutor Lindsey Halligan after Erik Seibert was fired by the Trump administration. Legal experts believe proving Comey's intent will be difficult as it is often a matter of credibility.