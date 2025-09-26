Tariff-hit India asking Russia to 'explain Ukraine strategy': NATO chief 

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has claimed that United States President Donald Trump 's tariffs on India are having a big impact on Russia. Speaking to CNN on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Rutte said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking Russian President Vladimir Putin about his strategy on Ukraine. "Delhi is on the phone with Putin, and...Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs," he said.

Tariff impact Trump imposed reciprocal tariff on India Last month, Trump imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on India and an additional 25% penalty for buying Russian oil. He accused New Delhi of supporting Moscow's attacks on Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil. Earlier this month, Trump suggested NATO countries impose 50-100% tariffs on China and stop buying oil from Russia to help end the Ukraine war. "China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful tariffs will break that grip," he said.

Trade negotiations Commerce minister in New York for trade talks While Trump has slapped an extra 25% on India for importing Russian oil, he has so far refrained from imposing similar tariffs on Beijing as his administration navigates a delicate trade truce. As for India, trade talks with the US have been ongoing, the most recent of which was held in New York this week. The Indian delegation was led by Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.