Netanyahu's jet to UNGA dodges European airspace to avoid arrest
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a longer-than-necessary flight to the United Nations General Assembly in New York to avoid arrest. The International Criminal Court (ICC) had issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in November 2024. The flight path of Netanyahu's plane was tracked over the Mediterranean Sea, avoiding countries like France, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. These nations are ICC signatories and would be required to arrest Netanyahu if he entered their territory.
Flight details
Flight avoided several ICC signatory countries
Although France had authorized Israeli use of its airspace for this flight, reports suggest that plans may have changed en route. Relations between Israel and France have recently deteriorated, with Paris leading an international diplomatic effort to put pressure on Israel to cease the violence in Gaza, including acknowledging Palestine as a state this week. Netanyahu has strongly opposed the recognition. The Israeli government did not provide an official reason for the route change.
Upcoming events
Netanyahu to meet Trump, address UNGA
Netanyahu is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Friday, where he plans to condemn leaders who support Palestinian statehood. He will also meet US President Donald Trump next week. Both Netanyahu and Trump reject ICC's authority. The Israeli leader has been vocal against recognizing Palestine as a state, a move recently taken by several Western countries. Netanyahu's office has dismissed the recognition as "shameful capitulation." The office said this recognition would not "obligate" Israel in any way.
Official statement
Arrest warrant
The ICC, based in The Hague, issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, along with a now-deceased Hamas commander, Mohammed Deif, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza in 2024. ICC judges determined that there were "reasonable grounds" to believe the three individuals had "criminal responsibility" for suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Israel's war with Hamas. Both Israel and Hamas deny the allegations.