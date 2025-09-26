Netanyahu's jet to UNGA dodges European airspace to avoid arrest  

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a longer-than-necessary flight to the United Nations General Assembly in New York to avoid arrest. The International Criminal Court (ICC) had issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in November 2024. The flight path of Netanyahu's plane was tracked over the Mediterranean Sea, avoiding countries like France, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. These nations are ICC signatories and would be required to arrest Netanyahu if he entered their territory.

Flight details Flight avoided several ICC signatory countries Although France had authorized Israeli use of its airspace for this flight, reports suggest that plans may have changed en route. Relations between Israel and France have recently deteriorated, with Paris leading an international diplomatic effort to put pressure on Israel to cease the violence in Gaza, including acknowledging Palestine as a state this week. Netanyahu has strongly opposed the recognition. The Israeli government did not provide an official reason for the route change.

Upcoming events Netanyahu to meet Trump, address UNGA Netanyahu is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Friday, where he plans to condemn leaders who support Palestinian statehood. He will also meet US President Donald Trump next week. Both Netanyahu and Trump reject ICC's authority. The Israeli leader has been vocal against recognizing Palestine as a state, a move recently taken by several Western countries. Netanyahu's office has dismissed the recognition as "shameful capitulation." The office said this recognition would not "obligate" Israel in any way.