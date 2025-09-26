Trump holds closed-door meeting with Pakistan PM Sharif, Army chief 

United States President Donald Trump met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir in the Oval Office on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Before the meeting, Trump referred to the visitors as "great leaders," indicating a thaw in US-Pakistan relations. For Pakistan, the meeting is historic as no prime minister has visited the White House since Imran Khan in July 2019.

Trade deal Meeting follows trade agreement between US and Pakistan The talks were anticipated to cover a wide range of topics, including bilateral ties, trade, regional security, and global concerns. It also came on the heels of a trade agreement between the two countries in July. The deal includes a 19% tariff on Pakistani imports and will see Washington assist in developing Pakistan's oil reserves. Earlier this month, Pakistan signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the US, one of which was to supply critical minerals and rare earth elements.

Mineral deal US to help develop Pakistan's oil reserves PM Sharif has strengthened his relationship with Trump by backing him for the Nobel Peace Prize, following US-led talks that helped negotiate a truce between India and Pakistan in May. So far, Pakistan's strategy appears to be working, with Washington welcoming Munir three times in the last few months. "We have a great leader coming, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Field Marshal....Field Marshal is a very great guy....so is the prime minister," Trump said ahead of the meeting.