French ex-president Sarkozy found guilty of receiving funds from Gaddafi 

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been found guilty of criminal conspiracy in a case involving alleged illicit campaign financing from Libya. He was sentenced to five years in prison. The Paris court verdict was delivered on Thursday after a three-month trial. Sarkozy, who served as France 's president from 2007 to 2012, was accused of receiving funds from the regime of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 election campaign in exchange for diplomatic favors.

Acquittal and appeal Sarkozy to appeal against court's decision While Sarkozy was convicted of criminal conspiracy, he was acquitted of other charges including corruption and misuse of Libyan public funds. Sarkozy has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. With the conviction, Sarkozy, becomes the first former French president to be found guilty of using illegal foreign funds to win office.

Corruption allegations Allegations of a 'corruption pact' between Sarkozy, Gaddafi regime Prosecutors alleged that Sarkozy and his aides entered into a "corruption pact" with Gaddafi's regime in 2005. In return for the funds, they were expected to provide diplomatic, legal, and business favors to rehabilitate Gaddafi's international image. This included hosting him on a state visit to Paris after Sarkozy became president in 2007. Sarkozy was the first Western leader to receive Gaddafi since the 1980s, when relations were frozen due to his pariah status as a sponsor of state terrorism.

Accuser's death Key accuser in the case dies before verdict Franco-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine, a key accuser in the case, had claimed he had helped deliver up to €5 million (£4.4 million) in cash to Sarkozy between 2006 and 2007 from Gaddafi. In a 2016 interview with the French investigative outlet Mediapart, Takieddine claimed to have delivered suitcases containing cash from Tripoli to the French interior ministry under Sarkozy. He later retracted his statement, then contradicted it, resulting in a separate investigation into possible witness tampering. Takieddine died on Tuesday.