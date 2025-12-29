Rapper-turned mayor Balendra Shah to run for Nepal PM

In a major political development, former rapper and Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah has joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) in Nepal . The 35-year-old will be the party's prime ministerial candidate in the upcoming March 5 elections, Reuters reported. The RSP is headed by another celebrity, former TV host-turned-politician Rabi Lamichhane, who will continue as party chief under this agreement.

Political journey Balen's rise to political prominence Shah, popularly known as Balen, was elected as the mayor of Kathmandu. His election victory was largely attributed to his popularity and appeal among young voters. The RSP's decision to field him as its prime ministerial candidate is seen as a strategic move to attract young voters disillusioned with traditional political parties. Lamichhane has previously served as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs of Nepal.

Voter appeal RSP's strategy to attract young voters Analyst Bipin Adhikari was quoted as saying, "It is a very smart and strategic move by the RSP to bring in Balen and his young supporters into its fold." He added that traditional political parties are worried about losing their young voter base to the RSP. The party's focus on youth issues comes after widespread protests in September over corruption, which led to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation.