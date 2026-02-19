Ex-South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol handed life sentence 

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to life in prison for leading an insurrection in 2024. The court found him guilty of declaring martial law, which threw the country into political turmoil and threatened its democratic foundations. Yoon was also found to have ordered the military to capture opposition leader and current president Lee Jae Myung. Other verdicts included Yoon being found guilty of abusing authority and committing acts to disrupt constitutional order.

Crisis escalation What is martial law in South Korea His defense minister, Kim Yong-hyun, was also found guilty and faces a term of 30 years in prison. On December 3, 2024, Yoon declared martial law in a televised address. He claimed there were "anti-state forces" in opposition parties sympathetic to North Korea. Armed soldiers were deployed to parliament, which led to chaos as citizens and lawmakers barricaded entrances. The situation was reversed within six hours when lawmakers voted unanimously against it.

Verdict details Yoon intended to paralyze National Assembly: Judge Presiding judge Ji Gwi-yeon said Yoon intended to paralyze the National Assembly. The court ruled that sending armed soldiers to parliament was an act of insurrection. Yoon denied the charges, claiming his actions were meant to alert the public about political gridlock caused by opposition parties. As he learned his fate, he displayed no emotion, BBC reported.

Sentencing impact Verdict welcomed by lawmakers and citizens The verdict was watched by Yoon supporters outside the Seoul Central District Court. Song Hwa, who witnessed the events unfold, called it an "extremely important decision." Cho Kuk of the Rebuilding Korea Party said Yoon "tried to destroy South Korea's democracy." Last month, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years for his involvement in the insurrection.

