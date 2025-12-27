Powerful explosions rock Kyiv ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

The air alert comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday. The meeting will focus on a proposed peace plan to end the ongoing conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since 2022. However, Russia has accused Zelenskyy and his European Union (EU) allies of trying to "torpedo" this US-brokered plan.

Peace proposal

Proposed peace plan aims to freeze current front lines

The proposed peace plan is a 20-point proposal that seeks to freeze the war on its current front line. However, it also allows for Ukraine to withdraw troops from the east, where demilitarized buffer zones could be established. Ukraine is also promised strong security guarantees from the US, NATO, and European signatory states, similar to Article 5 of NATO's collective defense clause. Details of this plan were revealed by Zelenskyy earlier this week.