'F * off, Mr President': Danish lawmaker tells Trump over Greenland

Danish politician Anders Vistisen was reprimanded for telling US President Donald Trump to "f-k off" during a European Parliament floor address on Tuesday amid the president's frequent threats to take over Greenland. "Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale," Vistisen said in his address. "Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, f-k off," he added.

Reprimand issued European Parliament speaker reprimands Vistisen for profanity Vistisen continued his speech but was interrupted by the European Parliament speaker, who warned him against using profanity. The speaker said, "As much as you might feel...we have clear rules about cuss words and language that is inappropriate in this room." "It is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this," the speaker said.

Past incident Vistisen's previous profanity-laden remark at Trump This isn't the first time Vistisen has used profanity against Trump. In January 2025, he had made a similar remark during a European Parliament speech. "Let me put it in words you might understand," he said then. "Mr. Trump, f--k off!" At that time too, he had claimed the European Parliament threatened to fine him for his remarks. "Fines if you tell the truth about the Greenlanders! Fines if you tell the truth to Trump!" he wrote on X.

