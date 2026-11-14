FAA grounds flights nationwide after notification glitch, Bryan Bedford apologizes
For the second day in a row, the FAA has grounded flights across the US causing major travel headaches.
FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford explained this move was all about keeping things stable after a technical glitch hit its flight notification system.
He reassured travelers there's no sign of hacking or AI issues behind the mess and apologized for all the disruption.
Over 10,000 flight delays and cancelations
The chaos has led to over 10,000 delays and cancelations so far, out of 50,000 scheduled flights on Friday, about 30,000 had already been completed by the time of the ground stop, and the FAA was able to recover about 8,000 of the remaining 20,000.
Saturday isn't looking much better, with another 4,000 to 5,000 expected to be canceled as airlines scramble to adjust.
The good news? Bedford says crews are working hard and things should be back to normal by Sunday.