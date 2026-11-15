FAA says old equipment caused around 12,000 US flight cancelations
A major glitch in air traffic control equipment caused chaos for US travelers, with around 12,000 flights canceled on Friday and thousands more expected Saturday.
The Federal Aviation Administration says there's no sign of hacking or artificial intelligence gone rogue, just an old-school tech failure.
While the nationwide ground stop has ended, airports are still scrambling to get things back on track.
Cable swap blamed, $50 billion push
Turns out, swapping old copper wires for new fiber cables during maintenance triggered the meltdown by overloading key systems.
Now, leaders are arguing over who's to blame and how to fix it.
Some are pushing hard for a $50 billion upgrade to modernize America's aging aviation infrastructure, because nobody wants a repeat of this mess.