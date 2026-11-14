FAA says US air travel normal by Sunday after glitch
After a huge technology glitch led to the longest nationwide flight halt in 25 years, the FAA says air travel should be back to normal across the US by Sunday.
Thousands of flights were canceled after new technology overloaded old air traffic control systems, causing major headaches for travelers.
Wiring replacement hit 25% of flights
About one-quarter of all daily flights were hit when a contractor had been working on replacing a section of the system's old copper wire with new fiber wire and couldn't keep up.
FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford reassured everyone that things should smooth out soon, and officials stressed that safety was never compromised.
The FAA is now pushing for upgrades so this kind of mess doesn't happen again.