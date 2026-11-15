FAA says US flight disruptions may stem from telecom maintenance
US flights are still facing major disruptions after a huge air traffic control glitch.
The Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, says the disruption may have been triggered by maintenance work involving a telecommunications network and a potentially faulty router, with over 6,150 flights canceled and over 7,300 delayed so far.
More than 530 flights scheduled for Sunday had also been canceled, but things should finally get back to normal by late Sunday.
Among worst US air travel disruptions
One of the worst US air travel disruptions since 9/11, hitting 17 out of 22 control centers.
The FAA and tech contractor L3Harris are digging into whether it was an installer mistake or just bad hardware.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reassured everyone it wasn't a cyberattack but admitted, "I think this is a sign for them to lean in."
Congress has already approved $12.5 billion, but these outages show there's still a long way to go.