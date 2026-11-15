FAA says US flight disruptions may stem from telecom maintenance

One of the worst US air travel disruptions since 9/11, hitting 17 out of 22 control centers.

The FAA and tech contractor L3Harris are digging into whether it was an installer mistake or just bad hardware.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reassured everyone it wasn't a cyberattack but admitted, "I think this is a sign for them to lean in."

Congress has already approved $12.5 billion, but these outages show there's still a long way to go.