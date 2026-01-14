Family of to-be-executed Iranian given just 10mins to say goodbye 

Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old Iranian protester, is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday for his participation in anti-government protests. Reportedly, he was given just 10 minutes to bid farewell to his family before the execution. According to the Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO group, Soltani, who is believed to be the first of the detained protestors set to be executed, was also denied access to counsel or a trial.

Family Soltani's family also threatened "Even a close relative who is a lawyer tried to take on the case but was blocked and threatened by security agents," a source close to the family told IranWire. "They told him, 'There is no file to review. We announced that anyone arrested in the protests would be executed,'" the source added. According to the local outlet, Soltani's family has also been threatened with arrest if they attempt to speak publicly about the matter or contact the media.

Arrest details Soltani's arrest and family's warning Soltani, who worked in the clothing industry, was arrested on January 8. The charge against him is "Moharebeh," or "enmity against God," which carries the death penalty in Iran. The full details of the alleged execution orders have yet to be independently verified due to Iran's nationwide communications blackout. The 26-year-old was one of thousands of people who marched through Karaj last Thursday to protest the Ali Hosseini Khamenei regime and its failure to address the country's economic problems.