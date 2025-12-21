FBI ignored report by Epstein victim's sister in 1996

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) appears to have ignored a 1996 report about Jeffrey Epstein by Maria Farmer, a painter who worked for him. Farmer had reported that Epstein "stole" nude photographs of her siblings. The information was disclosed in an FBI report released recently as part of the Justice Department 's release of Epstein-related files, part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a bipartisan law signed by President Donald Trump 30 days earlier.

Report revelations Epstein's threats and continued abuse detailed in report The police report stated that Epstein asked for "pictures of young girls at swimming pools" and threatened Farmer with arson if she spoke about the photos. Despite Farmer's report, Epstein continued to abuse minors for years without facing prosecution until the mid-2000s. The FBI has not publicly acknowledged this report or commented on its contents.

Legal implications Lawyer highlights missed opportunity to prevent further abuse Maria Farmer's lawyer, Jennifer Freeman of Marsh Law, said that had the government acted on Farmer's report in 1996, "over 1,000 victims could have been spared and 30 years of trauma avoided." Freeman is representing Farmer in her lawsuit against the federal government. "What's new today is finally getting the FBI report of Maria Farmer from 1996 - this is triumph and tragedy for Maria and so many survivors," she said in a statement.

Testimony details Annie Farmer's testimony reveals grooming tactics used by Epstein Annie Farmer testified at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial in 2021, detailing how Epstein and Maxwell groomed her for abuse. According to her testimony, she was just 16 years-old when Maxwell gave her a nude massage at Epstein's New Mexico ranch. She recalled meeting Epstein through Maria at his Manhattan mansion in late 1995. She also described feeling uncomfortable when Epstein "caressed" her during a movie outing with him and Maria. Annie didn't disclose the incidents to avoid jeopardizing her sister's job.