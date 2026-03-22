Company fined $22.5M after newborn dies; had denied mother WFH

An Ohio-based company, Total Quality Logistics (TQL), has been ordered to pay $22.5 million (around ₹211.5 crore) in damages after it denied a pregnant employee's request to work from home. The denial led to the death of her newborn daughter, Magnolia Walsh. A Hamilton County jury held TQL responsible for the tragedy, which occurred in February 2021 when Chelsea Walsh was employed by the company.

Denial impact Walsh requested to work from home on doctor's advice Walsh had undergone a medical procedure to prevent early labor during her high-risk pregnancy. Her doctors advised her to limit activities and work from home. On February 15, 2021, she requested permission to work remotely on her doctor's advice. However, TQL denied the request and told Walsh to either come back to the office or take unpaid leave, risking her income and health coverage.

Tragic outcome Baby born over 18 weeks premature, died shortly after birth Walsh returned to the office on February 22, 2021, against her doctor's advice. She went into premature labor on February 24 and delivered Magnolia, who was born over 18 weeks premature. Despite having a heartbeat and breathing after birth, the baby died approximately one hour and 30 minutes later in Walsh's arms. The company only approved her remote work request hours before she went into labor.

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Legal outcome Jury found TQL's denial led to baby's death Magnolia Walsh's estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against TQL, claiming the company's denial of remote work led to Magnolia's death. A jury initially awarded $25 million in damages but reduced it to $22.5 million after assigning 90% fault to TQL. Matthew C. Metzger from Wolterman Law Office said, "The jury found that TQL's denial of that reasonable request led to the death of her daughter."

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