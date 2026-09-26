Flash floods at Nepal-Tibet border leave 1,453 dead, 5,285 missing

13,795 people have been rescued so far. 1,113 people are now staying in 21 holding centers, including 187 from Nuwakot, 805 from Rasuwa and 121 from Dhading districts.

Sadly, identifying those who lost their lives is tough; only 112 out of all recovered bodies have been named so far. Police are using DNA profiling to help families find closure.

The floods also impacted Tibet, where dozens more lost their lives and hundreds remain unaccounted for.