US: Flash flood hits Grand Canyon, 20 people missing

The flood started at around 2:30pm local time after heavy rainfall on the Kaibab Plateau. This caused Bright Angel Creek to surge into the Colorado River, carrying debris along with it.

National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Johndrow said about 1cm to 2.5cm of rain fell within half an hour in this steep terrain.

The flooding destroyed footbridges over the creek and widened its bed, creating what looked like a new river rapid.