US: Flash flood hits Grand Canyon, 20 people missing
What's the story
A devastating flash flood has hit the Grand Canyon National Park in the United States, leaving up to 20 people missing. The flood struck the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch area on August 29, causing massive destruction. The National Park Service (NPS) said large boulders and metal structures were swept into the Colorado River due to this sudden flooding.
Landscape change
'New river rapid' created after flash flood
The flood started at around 2:30pm local time after heavy rainfall on the Kaibab Plateau. This caused Bright Angel Creek to surge into the Colorado River, carrying debris along with it.
National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Johndrow said about 1cm to 2.5cm of rain fell within half an hour in this steep terrain.
The flooding destroyed footbridges over the creek and widened its bed, creating what looked like a new river rapid.
Rescue efforts
Eyewitness accounts of the terrifying moments
The NPS and Arizona Department of Public Safety are continuing evacuation and search efforts. So far, 62 people have been evacuated from Phantom Ranch.
Hiker Erica Viola recounted watching the creek rise at Bright Angel Campground before debris floated past.
Another hiker, Parth Desai, described witnessing "waterfalls coming up out of nowhere" and landslides during their hike through Bright Angel Canyon.
Twitter Post
Visuals of flooding
ARIZONA— Sid (@Trending_Sid) August 30, 2026
🚨 Flash Flood Rips through Phantom Ranch at Grand Canyon National Park
Aug 30, 2026
Urgent search underway for more than 20 people after Grand Canyon flash flood
Approximately 15 people may be missing and dozens have been evacuated following a flash flood in Grand… pic.twitter.com/22r2QWiwrM
Supply disruption
Flooding damages water pipeline, overnight stays suspended
The flooding also damaged the park's only water pipeline, disrupting the supply to tourists and residents.
This has led to a suspension of overnight stays at lodges within the park from Monday.
A ban on wood and charcoal fires has been imposed as part of conservation measures.
Popular tourist spots like Bright Angel Campground and Phantom Ranch remain closed while officials assess damage.
Colorado River rafting trips have also been halted due to these developments.
Project update
Ongoing rehabilitation project and warnings issued
A $208 million project to rehabilitate the water pipeline and improve the water delivery system has been underway since 2023 and is expected to be completed by 2027.
The park service has warned of possible additional flash flooding due to further thunderstorms and heavy rainfall into Monday.
Jack Schmidt, director of Utah State University's Centre for Colorado River Studies, emphasized the dynamic nature of Grand Canyon's landscape with this incident.