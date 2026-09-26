Florida couple sues Brown fertility clinic after IVF sperm mixup
World
A Florida couple, Natalie and Josh Strong, are suing Brown Fertility Clinic after discovering that the clinic used the wrong man's sperm during IVF.
They realized something was wrong when their child's blood type didn't match theirs, and a DNA test later confirmed Josh wasn't the biological father.
Couple calls mistake devastating, seeks answers
The Strongs say the mistake has been devastating: the couple's attorney called it "Joshua was deprived of the biological fatherhood he endured surgery [for] and paid the clinic to achieve," while Natalie went through pregnancy without knowing the truth.
The clinic hasn't responded to them yet, so the couple hopes their lawsuit will push for answers and help prevent this from happening to anyone else.