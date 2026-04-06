Iran conflict disrupts fertilizer supplies, triggering food crisis in Asia
What's the story
The ongoing conflict in Iran has disrupted fertilizer shipments through the vital Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of a global food crisis. The situation has led to panic among farmers and rising staple prices across Asia, from Malaysia to Central and South Asia. The disruption is causing early signs of stress in food supply chains as consumers stockpile essentials and prices of dried goods and vegetables rise.
Supply disruption
India faces nutrient shortages
The conflict has choked one of the world's most important maritime corridors for transporting fertilizers, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and other agricultural inputs. In India's agricultural belt, farmers are alarmed over potential nutrient shortages, such as urea, that could impact crop cycles soon. India is the second-largest fertilizer consumer globally and heavily depends on imports through the Hormuz corridor.
Price surge
Sri Lanka's food security at risk
In Sri Lanka, farmers are also worried about rising fertilizer prices and dwindling availability. Some are even considering skipping planting to avoid further debt. The government is rationing supplies, but farmer groups fear a food security crisis if the harvest cycle is disrupted. The World Food Programme estimates that 70,000 metric tons of food aid have been impacted by supply chain disruptions due to the conflict.
Economic impact
Rising costs and cascading effects
The economic impact of the conflict is spreading quickly, with shipping costs skyrocketing due to higher insurance premiums and rerouted vessels. Land and air freight rates have also climbed significantly. These cost pressures are feeding into food prices across Asia, with Malaysia seeing consumers stockpiling staples and Central Asia experiencing rising prices for everyday goods. Experts warn that disruptions in one region can rapidly cascade across continents due to interconnected global food systems.
Food insecurity
India on edge as crisis deepens
For India, the crisis poses a twin challenge as it imports nearly half its LPG and large quantities of fertilizers through the Hormuz route. The government is ramping up efforts to manage potential shortages and contain price pressures. However, economists warn that sustained supply constraints could test fiscal resources and food security frameworks in India. Aid agencies warn millions could be pushed into food insecurity if the conflict continues, especially in developing economies.