Ex-South Korean president Yoon given 5-year jail term

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the failed imposition of martial law in 2024. The Seoul Central District Court found him guilty of obstruction of official duties, abuse of power, and destruction of evidence. The court ruled that Yoon had resisted arrest for weeks after his impeachment by barricading himself inside the presidential compound. This sentencing is one of four trials related to the martial law declaration.

Political fallout Yoon's martial law declaration and subsequent impeachment Yoon's failed attempt to place his country under military rule in late 2024 threw it into political upheaval. The National Assembly rejected his declaration within hours, but it set off a chain of events that led to his impeachment and removal from office in 2025. The court also found him guilty of failing to consult a full cabinet meeting before announcing martial law and ordering evidence deletion from phones.

Legal proceedings Yoon's appeal and upcoming trials Yoon's lawyer, Yoo Jung-hwa, announced plans to appeal the ruling, expressing regret over what she called a "politicized" decision. The most serious charge of insurrection will be ruled on in February 2026, with prosecutors revealing that they would be seeking the death penalty. If convicted on these charges, Yoon could face a lengthy prison sentence or even capital punishment.

Advertisement