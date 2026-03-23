Four Jewish community ambulances torched in London antisemitic attack
What's the story
Four ambulances of a Jewish community service were set ablaze in North London early Monday. The Metropolitan Police are treating the incident as an "antisemitic hate crime," according to a report by the BBC. The vehicles belonged to Hatzola Northwest, a volunteer emergency medical response group serving Golders Green since 1979. No injuries were reported from the fire, which caused explosions and shattered windows in a nearby building.
Ongoing investigation
We are reviewing CCTV footage, online videos: Police
Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the area, stated that authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and online videos. "We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage," she was quoted as saying. The fire brigade responded with six fire engines and around 40 firefighters to control the blaze by 03:06 GMT. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Hate crime surge
Antisemitic incidents on rise in UK
The attack comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom since the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated. The Community Security Trust, a charity that monitors threats against Jewish communities, reported a record 3,700 incidents in 2025, up from 1,662 in 2022. In October 2025, an attack outside a Manchester synagogue during Yom Kippur celebrations left two dead.