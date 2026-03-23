Four Jewish community ambulances torched in London antisemitic attack

Ongoing investigation

We are reviewing CCTV footage, online videos: Police

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the area, stated that authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and online videos. "We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage," she was quoted as saying. The fire brigade responded with six fire engines and around 40 firefighters to control the blaze by 03:06 GMT. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure.