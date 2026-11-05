France braces for 220 nationwide protests on Thursday
What's the story
France is preparing for a day of nationwide protests on Thursday. The demonstrations are being organized by several major protest groups to oppose rising living costs and public spending cuts. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said authorities expect over 220 protests across the country, with more than 700,000 people likely to participate in marches outside Paris.
Protest evolution
Protests turned into larger movement against public spending cuts
The protests started in September as a student-led movement calling for education reforms.
However, they have since turned into a larger movement against rising living costs and years of public spending cuts under President Emmanuel Macron's government.
The demonstrations have been marred by violence, vandalism, and looting, with authorities imposing localized curfews in several cities to quell the unrest.
Strike call
General strike called by CGT union
Those attending the march will include demonstrators from the student protest movement, trade unions and the "Gilets Jaunes," or Yellow Vests, who drove nationwide anti-government protests from 2018-2020.
The CGT union has called for a general strike, demanding wage increases and a revision of the government's draft budget.
"We want two things: wage increases everywhere...and revision of the government's draft budget which, as it stands, is catastrophic for the country," CGT General Secretary Sophie Binet told French television on Monday.
Plan
March will be allowed through center of Paris
The march will be allowed through the center of Paris, but not along the union-proposed route between Place de la Bastille and Place de la Concorde, which would have brought protesters close to the National Assembly, the Élysée Palace, and the prime minister's residence at Hôtel Matignon.
Instead, the march is set to take another key route from Place de la République to Place de la Nation.
Presidential response
Macron acknowledges protesters' grievances, condemns violence
President Macron had earlier acknowledged the protesters' grievances but condemned the violence.
He emphasized that while demonstrating is a right, destroying property is not justified.
The protests come just six months before French voters will elect a new president. Macron will end a decade in office when he leaves the Elysee Palace in May next year.