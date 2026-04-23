France lifts transit visa for Indians at its airports
What's the story
The French Embassy in India has announced that Indian nationals will no longer require an airport transit visa (ATV) when transiting through French airports. The new rule, which comes into effect on April 10 applies to passengers with ordinary Indian passports. This measure applies to passengers remaining in the international zone during a layover at a French airport en route to a third country. The decision was first announced by President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India this year.
Twitter Post
Read notification here
Embassy of France in India- "With effect from 10 April 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory. This measure applies to… pic.twitter.com/genxVyKQe3— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026
Policy details
Embassy issues statement on ATV exemption for Indians
The French Embassy in India said, "With effect from 10 April 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory." The exemption is applicable only for airside transit. Passengers wishing to leave the airport or enter the Schengen area will still need a valid short-stay visa as per existing rules.
Travel impact
Policy to benefit Indian travelers flying to US, Canada, UK
The new policy is expected to benefit Indian travelers flying to the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom via major French hubs such as Paris. It removes an additional layer of paperwork, reducing travel time and costs for passengers. The development has been widely welcomed in India, with travel experts calling it a "practical and long-overdue step."