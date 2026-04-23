The new rule comes into effect on April 10

France lifts transit visa for Indians at its airports

By Chanshimla Varah 04:39 pm Apr 23, 202604:39 pm

What's the story

The French Embassy in India has announced that Indian nationals will no longer require an airport transit visa (ATV) when transiting through French airports. The new rule, which comes into effect on April 10 applies to passengers with ordinary Indian passports. This measure applies to passengers remaining in the international zone during a layover at a French airport en route to a third country. The decision was first announced by President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India this year.