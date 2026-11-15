French student protests in 8th week, causing major class disruption
French students have been protesting for eight weeks, calling for better school conditions and real changes in the education system.
Since late September, blockades and school closures have caused major class disruptions.
Some students, especially those facing exams, have missed up to 150 hours of lessons.
Riot police called amid French clashes
Tensions are high as these youth-led protests turn more intense.
Riot police have been called in, leading to injuries and clashes involving fireworks and a bottle of gasoline.
Teachers' unions are frustrated with how things are being handled, pointing out that students just want their voices heard, while individuals not connected to the school fuel the violence.
School leaders exhausted, online classes failing
School leaders say managing the chaos is exhausting. Some even want to quit.
Attempts at online classes haven't worked out, leaving many worried about how all this missed learning could affect students' futures.