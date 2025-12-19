LOADING...
Bangladesh: Fresh violence after student leader's murder; media houses burned
Hadi was a prominent figure in 2024 uprising

Bangladesh: Fresh violence after student leader's murder; media houses burned

By Chanshimla Varah
Dec 19, 2025
09:29 am
What's the story

Violent protests have erupted across Bangladesh following the death of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The 32-year-old, who was shot in Dhaka last Friday while campaigning for the upcoming general elections, died in Singapore during treatment. Hadi was a prominent figure in the 2024 student uprising that led to the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

Unrest spreads

Protests and violence follow Hadi's assassination

Following his deaths, thousands of demonstrators flocked to the streets of Dhaka to demand that his killers be arrested. The protests soon spread to other cities including Chittagong and Rajshahi. Protesters torched buildings of major media houses like The Daily Star and Prothom Alo in Dhaka. In Rajshahi, they set fire to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence. The unrest has also seen anti-India slogans being raised outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong.

Video shows unrest

Official response

Bangladesh's interim leader condemns assassination

Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus condemned Hadi's assassination, calling it a planned attack by a powerful syndicate. He said the attack was part of a wider conspiracy to derail the upcoming national election and the referendum. "Under no circumstances will we allow such a conspiracy to succeed." The interim government has declared Saturday a day of national mourning for Hadi, with flags at half-mast and prayers across the country.

Diplomatic tensions

India protests against threats to its High Commission

The turmoil comes after fresh anti-India protests earlier this week. On Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators carrying the flag "July Oikya" (July Unity) marched toward the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, shouting anti-India slogans and demanding Hasina's return. Amid the unrest, India summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner Muhammad Riaz Hamidullah to protest threats made against its High Commission. The summons came after a politician threatened to isolate the north-eastern states from India and that Dhaka would shelter forces hostile to Delhi.

Political landscape

Bangladesh's interim government and upcoming elections

Since August 2024, Bangladesh has been run by an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Yunus after Hasina fled to India. The country is set to hold national elections on February 12. Hadi was a candidate in these polls, which are the first since the 2024 student-led uprising. He was a spokesperson for Inqilab Mancha, a political platform that emerged from the student protest movement of last year.