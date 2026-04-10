Canadian MP sparks debate with 'MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+' acronym

Canadian Member of Parliament Leah Gazan recently sparked a debate with her use of the acronym MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+. The acronym stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer Questioning Intersex Asexual+. Gazan used it during a press conference to highlight budget cuts affecting Indigenous women's organizations. She expressed shock over $7 billion in cuts from Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations.

Statement and reaction Gazan's statement and subsequent backlash Gazan said, "They provided $0 to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+." Her statement drew criticism online, including from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He reposted a clip of Gazan's statement on the social media platform X with the caption, "Canada is cooked." Other conservative voices also joined in the criticism.

Acronym debate Criticism of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ acronym The acronym MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ is often used by the Canadian government to address violence against Indigenous people. However, its use in conjunction with sexual orientation and gender identity categories has been criticized by some. Political commentator Link Lauren called it "absolutely ridiculous," while YouTuber Daniel Negreanu questioned its seriousness. Samantha Smith, a member of the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community, argued that "Indigenous" isn't a sexual or gender identity but an ethnicity.

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