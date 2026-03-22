Former FBI director Mueller, who investigated Trump, dies at 81

Robert S Mueller III, the former FBI director and special counsel, has died at the age of 81. His family announced his passing on Saturday. "With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away," they said in a statement. The family requested privacy during this difficult time.

Career overview Mueller was appointed special counsel to investigate Russian interference Mueller served as the FBI director from 2001 to 2013, nominated by Republican President George W Bush. He was the second-longest-serving director in FBI history, behind only J Edgar Hoover. After his tenure at the FBI, he was appointed special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and potential connections with Donald Trump's campaign.

Controversial reaction Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead: Trump In the wake of Mueller's death, Trump took to social media to express his feelings. "Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead," he wrote. The Republican president added, "He can no longer hurt innocent people!" Trump's comments were posted on social media.

Advertisement