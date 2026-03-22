Former FBI director Mueller, who investigated Trump, dies at 81
What's the story
Robert S Mueller III, the former FBI director and special counsel, has died at the age of 81. His family announced his passing on Saturday. "With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away," they said in a statement. The family requested privacy during this difficult time.
Career overview
Mueller was appointed special counsel to investigate Russian interference
Mueller served as the FBI director from 2001 to 2013, nominated by Republican President George W Bush. He was the second-longest-serving director in FBI history, behind only J Edgar Hoover. After his tenure at the FBI, he was appointed special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and potential connections with Donald Trump's campaign.
Controversial reaction
Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead: Trump
In the wake of Mueller's death, Trump took to social media to express his feelings. "Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead," he wrote. The Republican president added, "He can no longer hurt innocent people!" Trump's comments were posted on social media.
Investigation impact
He was appointed special counsel to investigate Russian interference
Mueller took office as FBI director just days before the September 11 attacks, which drastically changed the bureau's focus from domestic crime to terrorism. He was later appointed special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and potential ties to Trump's campaign. His investigation led to criminal charges against six of Trump's associates but did not establish a criminal conspiracy involving Trump.