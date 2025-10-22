Global coal use hits record high in 2024

The global consumption of coal reached a record high in 2024, despite ongoing efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources. The annual State of Climate Action report, released on Wednesday, revealed that while the share of coal in electricity generation decreased due to a rise in renewable energy usage, overall coal consumption increased due to higher power demand.

Emission targets Countries lagging on greenhouse gas emission reduction goals The report also highlighted that countries are falling behind their greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. Clea Schumer, a research associate at the World Resources Institute, said "we are largely doing the right things. We are just not moving fast enough." She added that efforts to phase out coal remain off track for the fifth consecutive report.

Energy transition Continuing record coal use could prevent limiting warming to 1.5°C For the world to meet its net zero target by 2050 and limit global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, a shift to a low-carbon electricity supply is necessary. Schumer warned that continuing record coal use would prevent limiting warming to 1.5°C. Despite commitments made in 2021 to phase down coal use, some countries continue with high coal consumption.

Clean energy Renewable energy generation continues to grow exponentially The report noted exponential growth in renewable energy generation, with solar being the fastest-growing power source in history. However, annual growth rates of solar and wind power need to double to meet emissions reduction targets by the end of this decade. Sophie Boehm, the lead author of the report, said recent US actions against clean energy make it harder to meet Paris agreement goals but added that clean energy is becoming more affordable and reliable globally.

Environmental impact Forest loss remains a concern despite slight improvement The report also raised concerns about carbon sinks such as forests, peatlands, and oceans. In 2024, over eight million hectares of forest were permanently lost. This is an improvement from the nearly 11 million hectares lost in 2017 but worse than the 7.8 million hectares lost in 2021. On a positive note, electrification of road transport is speeding up with over one in five new vehicles sold last year being electric.